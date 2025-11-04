A Comeback – How the SCSU Cheer Team Turned their Uncertain Season Into One of Inspiration

Article by Yun Sugimoto.

The St. Cloud State University Cheer Team practices every Monday and Wednesday throughout the year to prepare for the national cheerleading competition in Florida. But this year, the team made the difficult decision not to compete at Nationals due to low numbers at the start of the season.

That setback didn’t last long. After launching a recruiting push through social media, campus flyers, and an information booth on campus, the team gained enough new members and is now back on track — preparing to compete at Nationals next year.

Team captain Cheyann Bunnell says the team is more than a sport — it’s a community.

“My favorite part of being on the SCSU cheer team is the new connections I get. It’s a passion of mine. I’ve been doing it for so long, and it’s introduced me to such a welcoming community. Being able to teach others and seeing them so eager to learn is incredibly rewarding.”

For Lamara Nichols, the sport is built on trust and instant belonging.

“I love the feeling when you hit a stunt perfectly — and I love that it’s like an automatic family as soon as you join the team.”

New member Sarah Keute says joining the team eased her fears about fitting in.

“I was scared I wouldn’t make any friends, but the girls here are just fantastic. They warmed up to me so fast. It was so sweet — it’s a dream come true.”

Mags Finley says the goal now is growth.

“My goal for us this year is to keep expanding our program. Everyone is so happy to be here, and we want to keep that energy, keep encouraging others to join, and grow bigger every year.”

Their love for the sport and for each other turned their season around 180 degrees.

Tryouts are coming up this spring. For more information, visit their Instagram @scsucheerteam.