A look Into Mainstreet 2025

Article by Khadra Liban. Photos throughout by Md Aftab Hossain and Khadra Liban.

Booths stretched from Atwood to Husky Plaza as music, colorful displays, and lively chatter filled Main Street, St.Cloud State University (SCSU) annual involvement fair on Wednesday Sept. 10th. From cultural groups like the African Students Association to service groups like College Democrats to student organizations like the Anthropology collective, this event was an opportunity for students to recruit, showcase, and connect with other parts of campus life. In college, students often find community and discover their passions. Events like Main Street spotlight the diversity of student life which helps students find their outlet. Hosted at the start of every school year to provide new and returning students a space to find a place where they can be seen, heard, and welcomed into campus life.

Photos depicting different booths on campus, along with students chatting and enjoying the booths.

The Drag Troupe was a frequently visited booth at Main Street. “The Drag Troupe is a little community that’s looking to have a good time while providing a safe space for students to express themselves freely,” said Evelyn Pauly, a member of the Troupe.

They meet every Wednesday at 7:30pm in the lower level of atwood where members learn about the basic and finer points of drag. The Drag Troupe hosts monthly shows where they show off their extravagant and flamboyant makeup and outfits.

Photo of the Drag Troupe booth at Mainstreet this year.

Many students find Mainstreet to be beneficial. “It’s a way to branch out and meet people while getting involved,” said Jalela Mayu, an SCSU student who attended the event. While she found the event informative, she noted that many of the organizations on campus didn’t draw her in because they didn’t speak to her interests. She expressed hope for the creation of Ethiopian student organizations on campus, explaining that she wants to connect with her community and share her culture, like many other students here at SCSU have.

Photos of different organization’s booths at Mainstreet.

Main Street offers valuable opportunities for involvement, while some students find inspiration and connection, many are reminded of the communities and spaces that are still missing on campus, but the conversations started by students like Jalela emphasize the need for more representation and accessibility for students that couldn’t find their space at MainStreet. for the student who do find a space while at the fair it can be the start of their life on campus. The connections made at the event continue long after the booths are packed up. For many, a day long event turns into an opportunity that helps them learn, grow, discover passions, and find friendships that define their college experience.