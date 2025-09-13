A Night of Relaxation – Pride Posse Hosts Craft Night on Campus

What’s better than spending time with the Pride Posse? How about craft night with the Pride Posse in Atwood?

No matter the personal skill levels or hobbies, the Pride Posse Craft Night had something for everyone. A giant pile of yarn in the corner of the room provided all the knitters and crocheters all the material they could want, along with a giant box of embroidery thread, perfect for the cross-stitchers and whoever else participated in needle arts.

Little packages of molding clay sat on another table, with sculptors carefully shaping the clay into little statues and models of animals.

The event brought out all sorts of people of every shape, size, color, and gender, with everyone meshing nicely, with the origami table bringing everyone together. The event was also lively with music, from K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack to Some Nights by Fun, Craft Night was friendly and accepting.

Another bonus to the event was that it was free. It didn’t matter if students had their own materials or not, everything was provided. Yarn, crochet hooks, clay, origami paper and books were all available within the room. Everything a student made, they could take home. “[The] Pride Posse’s craft event was super cool. Everyone’s creations were very fun to see.” said Dani, a comp sci student at SCSU.

Crafting has been shown to have benefits, both physically and mentally. The repetitive motions associated with knitting, crocheting, and other needleworks have been associated with lower stress levels. Being in college is not always the most stress-free experience, and crafts can help with coping with difficult challenges, and can make this strenuous environment just a little bit easier. With more crochet nights coming through the Pride Posse, such crafts will be accessible to everyone on campus.

All in all, the Pride Posse craft night proved to be a fun, relaxed, inclusive event that brought out a lot of fun people for a few hours of wholesome fun.