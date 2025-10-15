A Promise of Hope: 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Cloud

Article by Yun Sugimoto

The 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Lake George in St. Cloud brought together a vibrant and heartfelt community. Organized annually by the Alzheimer’s Association, this nationwide event raises funds for Alzheimer’s care, support services, and research. Participants came not just to walk—but to remember, honor, and hope.

Each walker received a Promise Garden flower, a colorful symbol that speaks volumes:

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Yellow is for those who support or care for someone living with the disease.

Purple honors the memory of those we’ve lost.

Orange represents everyone who supports the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

Among the many touching stories shared at the event was that of Sarah, a member of the SCSU cheerleading team, whose grandfather is currently living with Alzheimer’s.

“He’s getting to the point of forgetting everything,” she said. “It’s hard to see someone you love go through that.”

Another participant, Lisa, is a caregiver for her husband who has Alzheimer’s. She shared a powerful message he wanted others to hear:

“He wants me to tell people: This is why I’m different. I have this disease. And it helps people to be supportive, not judgmental.”

Two sisters, Jenny and Beth, have attended the walk every year since 2013 in memory of their mother, who passed away from Alzheimer’s 15 years ago.

“We have a team name called Mary’s Memories, after our mom,” Jenny explained. “It’s to keep her memory alive—and to hopefully help find a cure, so that all your memories are not forgotten.”

The best part? There’s no registration fee to join the walk. Everyone is welcome. Donations are encouraged but not required, making it easy for anyone to be part of this powerful movement.

So, why not mark the calendar for the 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer’s? Whether a person walk for a loved one, for oneself, or simply for the hope of a future without Alzheimer’s—they’ll be walking with purpose.

Together, we can turn flowers into a garden of hope.