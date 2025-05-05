A Sweet Treat for After Finals

Article by Mykaela Kappes Photo by Mykaela Kappes

Finals week is always stressful for students; the late nights, studying, and exam cramming can be draining. It’s the time of year when students are running on little sleep and a lot of caffeine, just trying to make it to the finish line. After finishing the semester strong, there’s no better way to celebrate than grabbing some ice cream with friends. For students, Jupiter Moon in St. Joseph is a great and unique ice cream shop to check out.

Jupiter Moon, now located in St. Joseph, MN, started out as an ice cream cart that went to local events to sell its handcrafted, unique flavors. The business quickly gained popularity for its creative combinations and quality ice cream. After seeing community support grow, a permanent location in downtown St. Joseph opened, where it has become a favorite spot for ice cream lovers.

Jupiter Moon offers a colorful and space-themed shop in their St. Joseph location. The decor is whimsical and inviting, with fun outer space touches that add to the experience. With their menu constantly rotating, customers can find a wide variety of well-made ice cream. Whether you’re stopping in for a simple flavor or feeling adventurous, you’re bound to find something you haven’t tried before. Unique flavors can always be found at Jupiter Moon, like Dark Side of the Moon, Lemon Poppyseed, and a customer favorite, Salted Caramel with truffles.

For customers who might be looking to try more than one flavor, flights are available for purchase. Flights include five different flavors scooped onto a long bowl. This option is perfect for sharing or for indecisive ice cream lovers who want a little bit of everything. Along with the ice cream, Jupiter Moon sells floats, coffee, and their freshly made in-house waffle cones.

If customers are in the mood for a to-go option, pre-scooped ice cream pints are available for purchase in the shop. All current flavors and hours can be found on the Jupiter Moon website.

So, when finals are over, treat yourself. Jupiter Moon is the perfect place to relax and indulge.