A Warm Cup, Shared Stories: Graduate Studies Coffee Hour at St. Cloud State

Article and Photos by Sangita Akter.

On January 27, 2026, Saint Cloud State University’s Research and Graduate Studies Office hosted a warm and welcoming Coffee Event for graduate students in Miller Center 102 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Graduate assistants invited students to stop by, enjoy a cup of

coffee and take a break from their busy semester.

From the moment students walked in, they were greeted with friendly smiles, fresh coffee, and a relaxed atmosphere. The goal was meaningful: to create a space where graduate students could feel comfortable, supported, and heard. Many students used this time to share what was going on in their lives, how their semester was going, the challenges they were facing, and the successes they were proud of.

Graduate Assistant Anjali explained that they organized this event to help students feel a sense of belonging. She shared that the coffee hour was designed to give students a “warm environment” where they could open, talk about their experiences, and know they are not

alone. This was especially important during the cold weather, when it can be easy to feel isolated. A hot cup of coffee, in this context, became more than just a drink, it became a symbol of comfort and community.

Overall, the Coffee Event successfully brought graduate students together, offering both comfort and connection on a cold day showing that even a simple cup of coffee can help build a stronger, more supportive campus community.