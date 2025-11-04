A Year for Rebuilding – How Kappa Phi Omega is Moving Forward

Since its founding in 1985, Kappa Phi Omega has had a house for most of its history — a place where members lived together, built sisterhood, and created memories. But once again, that tradition came to a halt last year when the sorority had to give up its home.

“My sophomore year, I lived in the house with all the girls, and it was honestly some of the best times of my life,” she said. “It really sucks that new members won’t get to experience that. We’ve tried so hard to keep Kappa alive, but it’s difficult with university numbers dropping. A lot of people don’t know what Greek life really is, or they believe stereotypes that aren’t true.”

Another member, Cheyanne Bunnell shared why the sorority is worth fighting for — even without a physical home.

“I wish more people could experience what it’s done for me and for so many other women. We stand for knowledge, peace, and opportunity,” she said. “Last semester, while I was going through new member training, my stepdad passed away. I wasn’t even officially a member yet, but they were there for me. That’s when I knew sorority life is not what people think — it’s so much more.”

Despite the challenges, the members of Kappa Phi Omega say they are not giving up. Their focus now is rebuilding, recruiting, and redefining what sisterhood looks like without a house.

For students who want to learn more about what Greek life is really like, visit their Instagram @kapaphiomegascsu.