An Old University Tradition Returns to St. Cloud State

Article by Makenzie Doran

St. Cloud State University brought back one of its most beloved traditions, Atwood After Dark. The event took place in the Atwood Memorial Center and provided an evening filled with enjoyable and engaging activities for students.

Atwood After Dark aims to foster community and connection among students, featuring a variety of attractions tailored to diverse interests ensuring there was something for everyone. The event included several activities, such as the popular Kapow Inflatable, airbrush pennants, photo key tags, and emoji pillows. Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy crafts with Healthy Huskies, walking tacos, and karaoke.

“Our goal was to create an environment where students could bond and have fun,” said Carly Frederick, advisor of Husky Events and Activities. “We aimed to provide a variety of programming so that everyone could find at least one activity they enjoyed.”

Atwood After Dark has undergone a transformation since its inception, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the reduction of programs, there have been no plans to expand Atwood After Dark until Frederick expressed openness to the idea if it aligned with the overall goals of the program. As the semester progressed, the planning team began brainstorming ideas for the event, and when it returned, it was met with enthusiasm from students.

“Atwood After Dark was such a fun time! It was great to see everyone come together again and enjoy the activities. I loved the karaoke and the chance to meet new people,” said Luke Estwick, an attendee of the event.

Despite the excitement surrounding Atwood After Dark, organizing the event came with its own set of challenges. From vendor issues to effective promotion, the team faced hurdles that required quick thinking and adaptability. Feedback from past events played a significant role in shaping this year’s event.

“If something went wrong, we embraced it and learned from the experience,” she said. Frederick emphasized the importance of preparation and a positive outlook in overcoming these challenges. “We understood that not everyone would love everything we offered, but knowing what students enjoyed helped us improve.”

The event not only aimed to entertain but also to create opportunities for students to connect. The organizers actively sought input from students, using their suggestions to enhance the overall experience. This inclusive approach extended beyond just current students, as Atwood After Dark was open to the public, allowing community members to join in the festivities. This helped cultivate a broader sense of belonging and pride among attendees.

“We hoped our events would bring people together and encourage them to feel proud of being part of St. Cloud State University,” Frederick said. “Interactive aspects, such as crafts and karaoke, allowed students and community members to engage with one another while having a good time. Each event this semester has been well received, and we were excited to continue this tradition.”

For more information or to volunteer, interested individuals are invited to contact Carly Frederick at upbafterdark@stcloudstate.edu.