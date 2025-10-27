Atwood After Dark: A Night of Fun, Laughter, and Husky Spirit

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photos by MD Aftab Hossain

Atwood Memorial Center came alive last thursday as students gathered for Atwood After Dark, a night packed with laughter, excitement, and Husky pride. Organized by HEAT — the Huskies Event and Activities Team — the event transformed Atwood into a colorful playground where students unwound and connected through games, music, and good vibes.

HEAT’s team delivered another successful event that captured what student life at SCSU is all about — connection, creativity, and community. Their effort to plan engaging activities and surprises made sure everyone had something to enjoy, from jousting battles to wipe-out-style inflatable games.

Laughter filled the room as students climbed, balanced, and occasionally tumbled in the inflatable arenas. Nearby, long lines formed for Build-a-Plush stations and giveaways. Many students left with Husky plushies and new friendships, proving that Atwood After Dark was more than just games — it was a celebration of campus spirit.

Friends posed for photos, showing off peace signs and laughter that Right from the entrance, students set the tone for the evening with smiles and captured the essence of the night. Inside, the Atwood Ballroom was buzzed with activity as inflatable games, obstacle courses, and challenges brought students together for friendly competition.

As the night wrapped up, students gathered to share laughs, snacks, and photos. The event was a reminder that sometimes the best nights are the ones spent with friends and laughter. Atwood After Dark once again proved that the Huskies community knows how to have fun — together.