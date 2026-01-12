Back to School: January 12-17 Event Schedule

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photo by Eli Holm.

As SCSU Students return to classes, varies organizations and departments are hosting events throughout the week to welcome students back to campus. With a mix of fun and informational events, the schedule of events is as follows:

Tuesday, January 13

Game Night*

Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) is hosting a game night in Atwood Memorial Center. Come meet the members of TKE while playing a variety of games, like Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart, card games, etc. The event will run from 5 to 8 pm.

Wednesday, January 14

Walk-In Wednesday

The Career Center will have employers coming in for students to work with one on one to brush up resumes, interview skills, ask for advice, and create connections with potential employers. The event will take place in Centennial Hall, Room 215 and will run from 10am to 1pm. Students do not need to RSVP or create an appointment to attend.

MBA Information Session

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) Program is hosting their monthly online informational session about their MBA and graduate certificate programs. The meeting will be hosted through Zoom from 12-1pm. Meeting ID and Password can be found here Students are encouraged to email Andrea Runke (andrea.runke@stcloudstate.edu) to RSVP for this event.

DIY Donut Decorating

Huskies Dining welcomes students back to Garvey with DIY Donut Decorating from 11am to 2pm while supplies last. Lunch at Garvey is $13.94 plus tax. Students can pay using their meal plan, Husky or Blizzard Bucks, credit card, or cash.

AAUW Work Smart: Know Your Value and Get Paid

The Herberger Business School is hosting an online training session via Zoom from 1pm to 2pm. The session will cover tips for negotiating fair salaries, better benefits, and for discussing advancement opportunities.

Graduate Student Online Form Drop In Session*

The School of Graduate Studies is hosting an online session via Zoom from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. The session will cover information on common forms found in all graduate programs, where to find important graduation and program completion deadlines, and a q&a at the end of the session. Zoom information can be found here. Registration is encouraged.

Thursday, January 15

Beans and Bob Ross*

Tau Kappa Epsilon hosts a paint and sip night in Atwood from 5pm to 8pm. Students will follow a Bob Ross painting video and have the option to drink tea, coffee, or cocoa as well.

Now You See Me Now You Don’t

The Huskies Events and Activities Team (HEAT) is back with their movie series for the semester, starting with the newly released third movie in the ‘Now You See Me’ franchise. The showing will be hosted in the Atwood Theatre with preshow at 6:30 and the movie beginning at 7. The showings will run at the same time Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Tickets for non-SCSU students can be purchased at the Atwood Information Desk upon arrival.

Friday, January 16

Men’s Hockey vs. Minnesota Duluth

The Men’s Hockey team will host Minnesota Duluth at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for a conference match. The game will start at 7pm. Information regarding ticket sales can be found here. The game will also support the Tri-County Humane Society. Fans who bring a donation item for the local shelter will receive a free ticket (walk up only). There will also be a specialty poster given away during the game.

Saturday, January 17

Men’s Hockey vs. Minnesota Duluth

The Men’s Hockey team will host Minnesota Duluth at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for a conference match. The game will start at 7pm. Information regarding ticket sales can be found here. Concessions will be selling $2 hot dogs for those at the game. Affinity Plus will also be sponsoring a giveaway during the game.

*Events are exclusive to SCSU students and are not open to the St Cloud community.