Beyond Visibility: Resilience, Belonging, and Excellence in Black Student Lif

Article and Photo by Khadra Liban.

Every February, across the country Black history becomes more visible. Posters go up. Events are hosted, and names are remembered.

This Black History Month, the conversations were slightly different, as Student Affairs in collaboration with the Multicultural Student Services and the Community Anti Racism Education (CARE). Hosted a panel to discuss what it means to navigate identity, redefine excellence, and confront structural barriers.

Moderated by Ashley Jackson, the panel featured Javelia Morrison-Galimore, Prophete Isingizwe, Gianni Harrington, and Khadra Liban. Panelists spoke about what it means to navigate multiple identities in spaces that do not always promote or acknowledge intersectionality, sharing their experiences with bias and a pressure to represent more than just themselves.

The conversation addressed the differences between tokenism and genuine leadership, combating grind culture, and resting as a form of resistance. The panel highlighted that black excellence should not be defined by struggle and overachievement. It shouldn’t require burnout or perfection, nor should it be only given to students who succeed despite adversity. It should define it with academic success, creativity, leadership, and authenticity.

As one panelist stated, “Belonging shouldn’t have to be earned.” Moving beyond visibility, institutions should work towards fostering environment where Black students and students of color can thrive authentically.