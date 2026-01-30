Calling All Sororities! Winter Carnival in Atwood

Article by Abigail Crawford

On January 29th, all the sororities of SCSU held a recruiting event in the Atwood Glacier room. Although on its surface it was just a get-together and recruitment fair, it also was a carnival, with the sororities all having some sort of game to play. Winners of the games would be given tickets, which would be turned in for either a cupcake or a stress ball. In addition to the treats, it was all-you-could-eat popcorn.

Although the numbers of sororities of SCSU are vastly outclassed in terms of influence by the fraternities, the sororities still make themselves known through thousands of dollars in charity work and donations. The three sororities to report to the event were Delta Phi Epsilon, draped in purple and gold, Delta Zeta in white and green, and lastly, Kappa Phi Omega.

Beginning with Delta Phi Epsilon, in majestic purple and gold, is a sorority founded all the way back in 1917, and now has women internationally, totaling about 25,000 members. The sorority finds its roots with Jewish women at the New York School of Law in 1917 and has been at SCSU since 1993. Allyson Arellano, who is the vice president of Delta and the main recruiting head, was kind enough to discuss the charities that Delta serves with as well. These include the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as well as ANAD (National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders). They share the Walk For A Cure yearly event with Kappa Phi Omega. The representatives present at the event were also very excited to discuss the history of the sorority, as well as their progressiveness; they were among the first sororities to accept transgender sisters.

Speaking of which, Kappa Phi Omega is next on the list. They are represented by royal blue and gold insignias. They volunteer mostly with Take Back The Night, designed for women’s safety, as well as Anna Marie’s Alliance, a shelter for domestic abuse survivors. As previously stated, they share the Walk For A Cure with Delta.

As more questions were asked, the topic of a lack of sorority house came up.

“We simply don’t have enough members,” said the president of Delta Zeta, perhaps the university’s largest sorority. Delta Zeta has chapters worldwide, and funds mission trips to provide aid to several areas. DZ is one of the largest sororities around, with more than 170 chapters worldwide. As the oldest sorority at SCSU, they are also one of the most influential when it comes to philanthropy, funding hearing aids and cochlear implants for those in need through Starkey Hearing Foundation. Over 500,000 people have received hearing devices through this charity.

Sororities on SCSU campus provide valuable sisterhood opportunities for many young women on campus, and although they may not have as much history nor pull on campus as the fraternities, they certainty have the potential to do so, with the Winter Carnival providing valuable insight for any young women who wish to make themselves among a sisterhood.