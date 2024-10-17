Campus Events Oct. 17-20

Article written by Vrydon Paul.

Thursday, Oct. 17th

HuskiesAdvance Information Session

Join HuskiesAdvance from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a session connecting your major with your joy. This session will connect you with a mentor, build your portfolio, participate in real-world experiences, and choose paths to Environmental Sustainability, Social Justice, International Engagement, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Civic Engagement. Session sign up.

HuskiesAdvance Information Session

Join HuskiesAdvance from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a session connecting your major with your joy. This session will connect you with a mentor, build your portfolio, participate in real-world experiences, and choose paths to Environmental Sustainability, Social Justice, International Engagement, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Civic Engagement. Session.

Game Jam Fall 2024

The Computer Science Club hosts a weekend of coding from Friday, October 18th at 4 p.m. to Sunday, October 20th at 10 p.m. Whether you’re a pro or just beginning the Computer Science Club is ready to help you! This takes place at the Esports Arena at the Atwood Memorial Center. RSVP here.

Calvary College Nights: Hasn’t Science Disproven Christianity?

The Calvary College Ministry hosts an event with fellowship and a guest speaker. The event is at the Calvary Community Church 1200 Rosevelt Rd, St. Cloud, MN, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..

Huskies Cinema: Trap

For all the cinema enjoyers Huskies Cinema in the Atwood Theater will be playing the M. Night Shyamalan’s movie Trap from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.. The screening will be free for students with an SCSU ID and all goers will be given free pop, pizza, and candy. The Huskies Events and Activities Team hosts this event.

Anime Brigade Weekly Meeting

Watch anime, hang out, and make new friends. This free weekly event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Maple Room at the Atwood Memorial Center. Anime Brigade hosts this event.

Men’s Soccer vs. Davenport

Saint Cloud States men’s soccer team hosts Davenport from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Huskies Stadium. This event is free for students with a SCSU student ID. If not a student or someone without a student ID then tickets can be purchased at the Halenbeck ticket box office.

Friday, Oct. 18th

Games and Puzzles in Atwood

This week have you stressed out? Come to Atwood room 103 and play games, puzzles, and color. Recovery Resource Center hosts this event and will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m..

Game Night: Ft. League of Legends

E-Sports Events hosts a group session of League of Legends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Esports Area at the Atwood Memorial Center this is free.

Women’s Soccer vs. MSU Moorhead

Saint Cloud States women’s soccer team hosts MSU Moorhead from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Huskies Stadium. This event is free for students with a SCSU student ID. If not a student or someone without a student ID then tickets can be purchased at the Halenbeck ticket box office.

Huskies Cinema: Trap

For all the cinema enjoyers Huskies Cinema in the Atwood Theater will be playing the M. Night Shyamalan’s movie Trap from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.. The screening will be free for students with an SCSU ID and all goers will be given free pop,

pizza, and candy. The Huskies Events and Activities Team hosts this event.

Men’s Soccer vs. Davenport

Saint Cloud States men’s soccer team hosts Davenport from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Huskies Stadium. This event is free for students with a SCSU student ID. If not a student or someone without a student ID then tickets can be purchased at the Halenbeck ticket box office.

Saturday, Oct. 19th

Fall Festival

Prairie Restorations, Inc. hosts a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Listen to Metro Blooms, Pollinator Experts, UMN Been Lab, The Monarch Joint Venture, and the UMN Raptor Center. The festival will include raffles, booths, and food trucks. This is hosted in Princeton, MN, and the Earth and Environmental Alliance will bus people to and from the festival.

Ride information and RSVP link.

QueerConnect

Part of LGBTQIA+ well the LGBT Resource Center hosts a meet-up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for queer folks on campus in the Maple at the Atwood Memorial Center.

AMONG Us – A Drama Club and Writers Club Conspiracy

The Drama Club and the Writers’ Club host a free Among Us gaming call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place on the Writers’ Club Discord voice channel. Writers’ Club Discord

Playtesting

The Computer Science Club hosts a showcase to test fellow students’ game projects from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Be one of the first to test out games and provide feedback to the creators. This takes place in the Esports Arena at the Atwood Memorial Center.

Huskies Cinema: Trap

For all the cinema enjoyers Huskies Cinema in the Atwood Theater will be playing the M. Night Shyamalan’s movie Trap from 7:30 pm to 8:45 pm. The screening will be free for students with an SCSU ID and all goers will be given free pop,

pizza, and candy. The Huskies Events and Activities Team hosts this event.

Sunday, Sept. 29th

Worship and Waffles

LuMin in St. Cloud hosts worship from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. This event will offer free food at the Salem Luthern Church 90 Riverside Dr, St. Cloud, MN.

Men’s Soccer vs. Saginaw Valley State

St. Cloud States men’s soccer team hosts Saginaw Valley State from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Huskies Stadium. This event is free for students with a SCSU student ID. If not a student or someone without a student ID then tickets can be purchased at the Halenbeck ticket box office.

Women’s Soccer vs. Northern State

Saint Cloud States women’s soccer team hosts Northern State from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Huskies Stadium. This event is free for students with a SCSU student ID. If not a student or someone without a student ID then tickets can be purchased at the Halenbeck ticket box office.