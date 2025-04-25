Inside Look: Producing at the University Television Station

Article by Zach Rudeen. Photo by Zach Rudeen.

Being a producer at the University Television Station (UTVS) is one of the many opportunities offered to students at St. Cloud State to improve their craft with television and communication.

There’s a lot to learn as a producer, and a lot that goes into putting shows together. UTVS is where all Mass communication majors can learn paramount skills to become a future producer, television anchor or multimedia journalist.

Communication is a skill you can exspecailly grow as a producer. Students can get real life experience when it comes to finding and using content to create a television news cast.

There’s a lot of collaboration that goes on behind the scenes. A variety of people will fill almost a dozen positions. Most of the positions are behind the camera, and there’s always a few on camera options.

Many if not all previous UTVS producers have had a good experience in their roles, and some are surprised to find out they are able to get on camera positions despite being an underclassmen.

“It’s really cool to be able to be a producer despite being just a sophomore and getting to do a lot early on,” said Husky Mag producer Noah Grant.

Most of UTVS’s producers are sophomores currently with a select few being upperclassmen. After the shows are done they are edited and sent to programming. All shows can be viewed on the UTVS app or on spectrum.