Carnival Opens to Kick Off Spring

Article by Matthew Moorlach. Photo by Matthew Moorlach.

As spring has started people are wanting to get out of their houses and spend the day outside. Some people may want to play some games, others may want to eat some food. Luckily a local carnival is giving people the opportunity.

The carnival opened on April 24 at St. Cloud’s Crossroad Center in the back of the Macy’s parking lot.

It’s got all the fair favorites from fun rides like the Ferris wheel and the Mega Slide, to delicious food, and competitive arcade games.

Braylee Olson, one of the fair goers, said, “I’d probably say the Zipper or the Rockstar are my favorite.”

The rides that spun around were clearly the favorite all day like the merry-go-round and the Ferris wheel.

Of course, it’s not a fair without amazing food like corn dogs and cheese curds.

Bob Meyer was one of the people at that fair. He said, “I’d probably have another four or five more corn dogs, and cheese curds are the best food.”

People also got to sit down and enjoy burgers, fries, popcorn, snow cones, and cotton candy.

There were also all sorts of arcade games like ring toss where people could play games to win toys and stuffed animals. As well as a ticket booth where people could buy tickets to go on rides.

Going to the carnival is the perfect way for a family to get out of the house after the winter and spend the day together in the spring weather.

“I love seeing the smiles on all the kids faces,” said Meyer who was also there with his kids.

“I love seeing a lot of different faces you know, different people, different culture,” said Mohammad Ync about the people at the carnival.

The carnival will continue to be open through May 4.