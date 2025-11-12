Endurunce Shop: More Than Just a Shoe Store

Article by Yun Sugimoto

The closest shoe store to St. Cloud State University, Endurunce Shop, is more than just a place to buy running shoes — it’s a hub for runners and anyone who wants to move comfortably and stay healthy.

Kimberly Feller, a St. Cloud State student-athlete and employee at Endurunce Shop, says the store focuses on finding the perfect fit for each customer.

“We use a thermal pad to look at everyone’s arches,” Feller explains. “We can see if they drop or are very rigid, and then decide if they pronate — meaning their ankles roll in or out — to get them into a stability or neutral shoe.”

Store owner Jessica Hardy says many people assume the shop only serves runners, but that’s far from the truth.

“A lot of people think we’re only for running,” Hardy says. “But only about half of what we do is running. The rest is medical — supporting arches, ankles, and overall foot health. Whether you’re standing, walking, or working, we make sure everything is focused on comfort and wellness.”

Customers can feel the difference. Trisha Schleper visited the shop to find the right shoes for her son, who has foot issues.

“They’re not just selling shoes,” Schleper says. “They’re here to help fit a shoe properly according to what your foot needs.”

From expert fittings to personalized care, Endurunce Shop is not just a shoe store — it’s the heart of the St. Cloud running community.