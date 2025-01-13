Everything to Know About University Parking

Article by Vrydon Paul. Photos by Vryson Paul.

Parking is an essential part of the college experience, but it can also be one of the most dreaded and complicated parts about getting ready for a new school seamster. St. Cloud State offers a wide variety of parking options, including multiple residential lots, commuter lots, staff lots, metered lots, and a parking ramp. St. Cloud State Parking Services and Transportation provides detailed information about the rules and pricing.

Rules:

The parking rules are constantly changing so it is important to know the updated regulations so the new semester can go off without a hitch. If any of the following rules are violated, St. Cloud State might ticket, auto clamp, or tow at the owner’s expense. Parking rules according to St. Cloud State Parking.

All lots except the pay lots require a parking permit. No overnight parking in surface lots from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. unless specified. Vehicles parked in handicapped spaces must have an issued disability permit. All rules are imposed during winter and summer breaks. St. Cloud State parking regulations state that unpaid fines will result in holds on transcripts which can impact future registration.

Where to Park:

St. Cloud State offers many parking spots but all the available on-campus lots are for specific people. Prices vary throughout the year so check with SCSU parking services for updated prices.

St. Cloud State staff will be parked in lots AA, B, D, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, N, O, P, and R.

Campus residents will park in residential surface lots A1, A2, A3, and N. A pass for the spring semester parking permit costs $183.

Commuter students will park in lots C, M, and V, and a permit costs $183 for the upcoming spring semester.

Commuter students will also have the option of parking in lot K. A parking permit is priced at $183 for the spring semester.

The 4th Ave. Parking Ramp is open to the Campus community. Parking services offer a parking pass for $305 for the spring semester or paid parking that charges $.75 per thirty minutes during the day Monday through Friday.

Overnight Parking is forbidden in all surface lots Monday through Friday from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. except for residential students.

Whether you are stopping on campus for a short term or watching a game at the Husky Stadium SCSU offers many pay lots throughout campus.

Pay Lots:

-Miller Lot costs $0.75/ half hour or $1.50/hour

-Husky Lot cost $1.00/hour

-ISELF Lot costs $2.00/hour

-South Pay Lot costs $0.75/ half hour or $1.50/hour

-Eastman Pay Lot costs $3.00/hour (two-hour limit)

-Hungry Huskies costs $0.75/ half hour or $1.50/hour

-Blizzard Pay Lot costs $0.75/ half hour or $1.50/hour

– L Lot costs $0.75/ half hour or $1.50/hour

After 6 p.m. pay lots have a flat fee of $3.00. On Saturday and Sunday, pay lots will have a flat fee of $5.00.

For more SCSU parking information visit the St. Cloud State website: https://www.stcloudstate.edu/parking/default.aspx





