February 2 – February 8 Event Schedule

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photo by Eli Holmes.

Monday

*KHK Rush Board Game Night – Kappa Eta Kappa is hosting their rush board game night at the KHK house. Join the fraternity for fun board games, make connections, and enjoy food catered by Chipotle. The event runs from 5 to 8pm.

*Culminating Project Process and Formatting Workshop – The School for Graduate Studies is hosting an online workshop from 11am to 12pm. Students will be given the opportunity to ask questions and learn how to format their culminating project. This is one in a series of workshops, and students are encouraged to attend as many as they like and leave once their questions have been answered.

Tuesday

*Digital Accessibility Viewing Party – Join Student Accessibility Services, The Center For Excellence in Teaching and Learning, and SCSU Online and Distance Learning for their first of three orientation opportunities. The event will go over the new Accessibility+ feature in D2L Brightspace. Registration is preferred. The event will take place in the Miller Center, room 218, from 9 to 10:30am.

Hot Cocoa Bar – Huskies Dining is kicking off February with a hot cocoa bar in Garvey from 11am to 2pm. Everyone is welcome to join for lunch and for drinks while supplies last. Lunch is $13.94 plus tax, and payments are accepted through meal plans, Husky or Blizzard bucks, cash, and credit.

*Punch Party – Join Kappa Phi Omega in creating punch cards that reflect your yearly goals while getting to know the women of the sorority. The event will be hosted in the Atwood Glacier room from 4 to 6pm.

Wednesday

*Career Fair Prep – Join the Career Center and learn some helpful tips and tricks on working a career fair. Learn about how to prepare beforehand and what to expect during the fair itself. The event will have an in person portion in the Atwood Alumni Room from 2 to 3pm, and there will be an online portion for international students from 3 to 4pm.

*Atwood BINGO – Join HEAT and DCI for a bingo night in Atwood from 7:30 to 9pm. Prizes will be revealed at the event, and there will be free food while supplies last.

*Speed Friending – Join the Psychology Club in an event designed to make friends fast. Each person will receive question cards and have a couple of minutes to chat with everyone in attendance. There will be cookies and drinks for those in attendance. The event will be in Stewart Hall Psychology Department, room 103-G. The event will run from 5 to 7pm.

Thursday

Huskies On Ice – HEAT and DCI will be hosting Huskies on Ice at the Herb Brooks Hockey Center from 7:30 to 9:30. There will be skates to use, but the supplies is limited and will be first come first serve. People are also encouraged to bring their own skates to avoid waiting for a pair. The event is free for students with a valid ID, and the public will be able o purchase a $10 ticket from the Atwood front desk.

Akira Showing – Join creative writing students and faculty for a showing of Akira in the Miller Center auditorium. Doors open at 5 and showing will start at 5:30. There will be a discussion of the movie afterwards, but people are free to leave whenever they feel ready. Reserve you spots in advance by contacting Damian Johansson or Derek Thury.

Women’s Basketball – Cheer on SCSU women’s basketball as they take on Southwest Minnesota State. The game begins at 5:30, and tickets can be found here.

Men’s Basketball – Cheer on SCSU men’s basketball as they take on Southwest Minnesota State. The game begins at 7:30, with tickets found here.

Friday

*Career Fair – SCSU Students and alumni are invited to the career fair held in Atwood from 1 to 4pm. Employers from across Minnesota will be in attendance to talk to students about potential employment opportunities.

*Nursing Club – SCSU nursing students are encouraged to attend the SCSU Nursing Club meeting held in Brown, room 321, at 11:30. There will be the opportunity to meet peers, connect with faculty, and learn about opportunities within the program. There will be pizza and beverages for those in attendance. RSVP is required for this event.

Leadership Conference – Join Multicultural Student Services for their annual leadership conference from 8am to 7pm in Atwood. The them this year is using AI ethically, balancing technology with creativity, collaboration, and human-centered progress.

Women’s Hockey – Join the SCSU women’s hockey team in a conference matchup against Mankato. The game will begin at 6, and tickets for the event can be found here.

Softball – Cheer on softball as they take on Bemidji State. The game begins at 2pm and 4pm at the Husky Dome. Tickets can be found here.

Wrestling – Cheer on SCSU wrestling as they face off against RV Minnesota State at 7pm in Halenbeck Hall. Tickets can be found here.

Saturday

Meal Volunteering – Join LuMin for their community meal from 11am to 2pm. They are looking for volunteers to help set up and take down the space, answer guest needs, and acoompany others during the meal. If interested, sign ups can be found here.