February 9 – February 14 Event Schedule

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photo by Eli Holmes.

Monday

*LGBTQ+ Advocate Power Up Series: Level 1 – This workshop, hosted by the LGBT Resource Center, will cover a variety of topics to help create stronger allies and advocates of LGBTQ+ people. This will be the first of 4 workshops hosted this semester. The event will be in the Mississippi Room from 10 to 11am.

Tuesday

*Tote-ally Securing the Bag – Join Multicultural Student Services and College Possible for aa tote bag painting party and learn about scholarships. Students are encouraged to RSVP on Huskies Connect to the event to secure their bag for painting. The event will be in Centennial Hall Room 234 from 10:30am to 2:30pm.

Wednesday

Heart of a Husky – Join Huskies Dining in their annual event to celebrate kindness. The event will be from 11am to 2pm in Garvey, featuring giveaways, kindness-themed activities, and interaction with departments from across campus who support and uplift the Husky community.

Thursday

*Cupid’s Cafe – Join Kappa Phi Omega in Atwood for some hot cocoa and treats. The event runs from 3 to 6pm.

*Wicked Good: Valentine’s Day – Join Huskies Events and Activities Team (HEAT) as they celebrate valentin’es day in Atwood from 4 to 7pm. There will be Stuff-a-Squishie, Bracelet Making, and Desserts, followed by a cinema screening of Wicked: For Good at 6:30.

Friday

Women’s Hockey – Cheer on SCSU Women’s Hockey as they take on Bemidji State. The game will begin at 2pm in the Herb. Tickets for the game can be found here. The teams will also play on Saturday, February 14, at 1pm.

Men’s Hockey – Cheer on SCSU Men’s Hockey as they take on Colorado College at 7pm in the Herb. Tickets can be found online here. The teams will also play on Saturday, February 14, at 6pm.

Saturday

ASA Royal Wedding – Join African Student Association as they celebrate the richness and diversity of African Wedding Culture. The event will be hosted in the Atwood Ballroom from 5 to 10pm. Guests are asked to dress in formal attire in accordance with the royal wedding theme.