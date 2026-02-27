February’s Battle of the Chefs

Article and Photos by Lamia Neha.

On February 24th, Garvey Commons turned into a lively tasting spot as students gathered for the Battle of the Chefs: Impossible Edition. The event, hosted by the Garvey chefs, was all about creativity, friendly competition, and bringing the campus community together over good food. It gave students the chance to step away from their usual lunch routine and try something new.

Each chef prepared their own unique plant-powered slider using Impossible ingredients. This time, the featured dishes were the Tandoori Impossible Chicken Slider, the Greek Impossible Beef Slider, and the Asian Sesame Impossible Chicken. Every slider had its own personality. The tandoori option brought warm spices and bold flavor, the Greek slider had a savory Mediterranean touch, and the Asian sesame slider oƯered a perfect mix of sweet and savory.

Students tasted all three and then voted for their favorite. It was exciting to see everyone comparing flavors and encouraging friends to cast their votes before the event ended at 1pm.

After the votes were counted, Chef Aamosh came out on top. His slider stood out for its balanced flavors, creativity, and satisfying bite, earning him the title of this round’s champion.