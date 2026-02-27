From Classroom to Career: Walk-In Wednesdays Open Doors for SCSU Students

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photo by Eli Holmes.

A simple walk across campus could turn into a life-changing opportunity for students at St. Cloud State University. On Wednesday, Feb 25, the Career Center hosted its “Walk-In Wednesdays” event in Centennial Hall, giving students the chance to connect directly with employers and take important steps toward their future careers.

Held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 215, the event welcomed students looking for guidance, whether they needed help polishing their resumes, practicing interview skills, or simply exploring career options. Unlike formal career fairs, Walk-In Wednesdays offered a more relaxed setting where students could stop in at any time without registration.

The event created a supportive space for students to have one-on-one conversations with employers. These conversations allowed students to ask questions, receive feedback, and learn what companies are really looking for in potential hires. For many, it was also a chance to build professional connections that could lead to internships or future job opportunities.

The Career Center organized the event as part of its ongoing effort to help students prepare for life after graduation. By bringing employers directly to campus, the university is helping bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience.

Walk-In Wednesdays are held regularly throughout the academic year, and students are encouraged to attend, even if they are early in their college journey. Events like this remind students that career preparation doesn’t start after graduation—it starts now, sometimes with just one conversation