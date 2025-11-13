Game, Set, Match – SCSU Volleyball wins against Bemidji

Article by Joseph Hudson

St. Cloud State volleyball beat Bemidji State 3‑1 Saturday at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies improved to 21‑6 overall and 16‑2 in NSIC play. Bemidji State fell to 7‑19 overall and 4‑14 in conference. Set scores were 25‑15, 25‑15, 20‑25, 27‑25.

St. Cloud State’s offense was led by Shelby Kimm, who had 19 kills on 37 attempts, hitting .378, and added eight digs and a block. Ella Thompson added 14 kills on 29 attempts, hitting .276. Sam Zimmerman chipped in nine kills and five digs. Setter Abby Wachal had 38 assists and added 12 kills and 10 digs. The Huskies finished with a team hitting percentage of .242 with 44 kills on 157 attempts and 64 digs. Bemidji State hit .196 with 48 kills on 143 attempts and recorded 67 digs.

The Huskies jumped out to a fast start, controlling the first two sets 25‑15 each. St. Cloud’s hitters found open spots on the court while the back row limited Bemidji State’s runs. Kimm and Thompson consistently produced points and Wachal ran the offense efficiently to keep the Beavers off balance. Early in the second set, St. Cloud went on a 7‑0 run highlighted by a Kimm kill and a block from Zimmerman that gave the Huskies a commanding lead. Bemidji State responded in the third set. The Beavers improved their blocking and forced longer rallies. They built an early lead and maintained it to take the set 25‑20. St. Cloud had to adjust its attack and regain momentum for the fourth set.

The fourth set was close from start to finish. St. Cloud trailed late but tied the score in the final points. Kimm, Thompson, and Zimmerman delivered key kills while Wachal kept the offense moving with precise sets. Crucial digs and blocks in the closing moments helped the Huskies force errors from Bemidji, securing a 27‑25 win and the match.

The win highlighted St. Cloud State’s depth and resilience. Individual performances from Kimm, Thompson, Zimmerman, and Wachal stood out, but the team’s collective effort in hitting, defense, and composure carried the Huskies to victory.

St. Cloud State stays at Halenbeck Hall for their next NSIC matchup. The team will aim to maintain its strong play and remain near the top of the conference in the final weeks of the season.