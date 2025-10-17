Gates of Hope Combines Horses and Healing for Central Minnesota Community

Article by Olivia Stephes. Photos by Emma Mae Photos

Just 10 minutes outside the city, Gates of Hope has become a sanctuary for those struggling with mental health. Founded in 2016 by Jodine Adelman, the nonprofit provides equine therapy for veterans, first responders and others in need — all free of charge.

“Our sole purpose is to help people with mental and emotional challenges to live a better life,” Adelman said. “It’s about giving them hope.”

A mission born from tragedy

Adelman’s inspiration for the program came from personal heartbreak. After her brother died by suicide, she said she began searching for ways to support groups most at risk.

“My brother had committed suicide a number of years ago, and that was very devastating to my family,” she said. “I started looking into what groups of people tend to commit suicide a little bit more, and it was at-risk teens and veterans.”

With that knowledge, she set out to create a program that would combine her love of horses with a mission of healing.

Equine therapy at work

At Gates of Hope, horses are more than animals — they are partners in recovery. The farm is home to 10 horses of all sizes, from under three feet to more than eight feet tall. Each helps participants build trust and connection.

“We send our veterans up here to be able to get equine therapy to help their mental health,” Kerri Schwegel, executive director of the St. Cloud Veteran Resource Enrichment Center, said. “Through that, they’re able to cope and reintegrate back into society a little bit better through other community engagement activities.”

For many, the impact has been profound.

“I’ve been fighting with my mental illness for 22 years,” Gary, a veteran, said. “And she’s done in four months what the VA hasn’t been able to do in 22 years.”

Community partnerships

The nonprofit relies heavily on community support. Its annual Fall Festival raises money to keep therapy free for veterans and first responders. Local businesses, such as Pleasantland, provide lodging during events and camps.

“The community has been fabulous,” Adelman said. “They have been such a great support, and you’ll be able to see that by all the vendors and all the people who come out. There are so many stories I could tell you — not only of the veterans and the first responders, but also the kids and the women who have been here.”

Horses with stories

The horses themselves often carry their own histories of hardship. Elsa, a former Amish workhorse, has become one of the most recognizable faces at the farm.

“Elsa, like a lot of the veterans, has gone through a lot,” Adelman said. “She helps people open up in ways they don’t expect.”

Looking ahead

For Adelman, the work at Gates of Hope is more than a career. It is a calling born out of personal loss and sustained by the progress she sees in others.

“It’s an amazing program,” she said. “And I can’t not do this.”

With a growing network of supporters, dedicated volunteers and a herd of horses ready to connect, Gates of Hope continues to offer healing and hope to central Minnesota.