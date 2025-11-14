Holiday Craft & Gift Show Returns to St. Cloud for Fourth Year

Article by Sam O’Brien. Photo by @rosecraftshows on Instagram.

The 4th Annual Holiday Craft & Gift Show will return to the River’s Edge Convention Center from Nov 14 through Nov 16, featuring more than 100 local vendors selling handcrafted goods, jewelry, clothing, décor, and other holiday gifts.

The three-day event gives shoppers a chance to find unique items while supporting small businesses and local makers. “Each year this event offers a fun, safe shopping experience… lots of great products and local businesses, and fun interaction,” said event organizer Ryan

Cahill.

Attendees can expect giveaways throughout the weekend, including 250 goodie bags filled with treats, vendor samples, and merchandise. The first 100 visitors each day will also receive a free rose, purchased from a local flower shop to support another area business.

A portion of admission proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota.

For more information, visit www.RoseCraftShows.com.