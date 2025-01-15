How Does Megan Husky?

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photo by Megan Wilcoxx.

Megan Wilcox is in the middle of her second year on campus studying meteorology. Alongside being a student, she believes that every opportunity should be taken, and this belief has led her to engage in different aspects of life both on and off campus.

Before Wilcox got the St. Cloud, she knew she wanted to be a part of Greek Life for a variety of reasons. Her main influence was her family’s history.

“I knew I wanted to do [Greek Life] before I came to school because my brother was in a fraternity. My mom graduated from Boulder and was in a sorority and my grandfather graduated from Purdue and was in a fraternity, and so everyone’s just been a part of it,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox is currently the vice president of Delta Zeta, where she mainly focuses on their recruitment events and helping induct new members, but she also helps the president of the sorority as needed.

“A big part of being in Delta Zeta is putting the needs of others before your own. And that goes with any position [in the sorority]. You’re ultimately trying to do things for the betterment of the sorority, and it’s not just our sorority. Sometimes it’s helping out others and doing mixed events with them,” said Wilcox.

Outside of being in the sorority, Megan is also a broadcast meteorologist for the University Television Station, also know as UTVS. Her passion for informing others about severe weather led to her being in front of the camera, giving others the live forecast over St. Cloud State’s television network.

Wilcox goes on to say, “I think it’s really important to stress to the public what different weather could mean for the safety of everyone. That’s what I like about it.”

She also works as a meteorologist for Granite City Weather based out of the Wick science building on campus. Granite City Weather functions as a sort of prerequisite for UTVS, with broadcast meteorologists being able to practice in a prerecorded setting before going to do a live show at UTVS.

Wilcox found her love of meteorology while growing up in Colorado, where the weather is more unpredictable than in Minnesota. After living in Colorado all her life, she decided to move to Minnesota to pursue her degree, leaving her in a new place with no familiar people.

“There’s always that political difference when being on campus, but I think that goes for most of the United States. Also, because St Cloud has a lot of international students, it was a lot of representation that I haven’t seen before. That also means that the people I’ve met at different events means I’ve met some very eclectic groups,” said Wilcox.

Even while being in a new space, Wilcox found familiarity through her faith in Christianity and is a discipleship group leader for Currynt, an athlete-based faith group on campus. She joined in fall of 2023 through her softball team, and found the group catered to everyone’s experience with faith, whether that be no experience or being a part of a church since birth. Through her prior experience with youth groups through middle and high school, she was approached to be a group leader and accepted. She then trained to be a leader and attends a group with the other leaders once a week.

Wilcox adds, “It’s one of my favorite things to do on campus, with being as involved as I am. It’s a good way to know people in the sports world, if you are in that kind of group, and then you see these faces on campus and can chat.”

With being as involved as Wilcox is, organization is key to keeping on track with both her academics and her involvement across campus.

“As far as managing time, the way I think of it is if it’s important enough you’ll find the time to do it. And I’m kind of able to plan my schedule around my events. I go straight from class to lift, then from lift to lab and then every night was a different thing. Like one night will be sorority, but then this night is UTVS, and then this night is discipleship group. I’m just lucky they didn’t end up on the same nights,” said Wilcox.

After Wilcox graduates in 2026, she hopes to move away from St. Cloud and closer to family.

“I would hope to end up in Colorado once I’m married and a little bit more family based so my parents can be involved in that, but cost of living is a factor. I’m just going to see where the wind takes me – or see where God takes me – and I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be at the end of the day,” said Wilcox.