How St. Cloud State University Students are Gearing Up for Summer Break

Article by Kyle Ginsbach. Photo by Kyle Ginsbach

The weather is warm, the birds are chirping, and the campus of St. Cloud State University is buzzing with excitement for summer break, which is a week away. With only finals and the last bits of classwork to push through, the students are starting to taste life outside the classroom. But what those months are going to look like for those students varies.

Catching up with some students around campus, their common sense of anticipation was palpable. One student, Dillon Hafner, said he was sticking around campus. “I’m working in undergraduate admissions in administrative services so that’s where I will be this summer,” Hafner said. “Today is my one free day left in the semester.”

Freshman Avery Weaver found herself with mixed emotions.

“It was my first semester here, and I’m a little sad it’s almost over,” she said.

Weaver said she is grateful for all the friendships she’s made in her first year, but at the same time, Weaver said, I’m still excited to go home. What she has planned is playing soccer and working as a barista. So maybe in that sense, some students aren’t going to be taking the break very literally.

But as other students passed by the outside of Stewart Hall, went in-and-out of the Atwood Memorial Center, and continued their Tuesday afternoons, there was one thing that was clear, all Students, whether they’re going to spend their summers putting shots up at the basketball court, hitting the road for a road trip, or avoiding the heat and lounging inside, are ready for a break.