How to get involved with Department of Campus Involvement

Article by Jaedon Boeve. Photo by Jaedon Boeve.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Department of Campus Involvement at St. Cloud State University is pivotal in enriching student life by offering diverse programs and services that foster engagement, leadership, and community building.

Molly McCann, the Director of Campus Involvement, emphasizes the department’s commitment to creating a vibrant campus environment. “Our mission is to provide students with opportunities that enhance their academic experience and promote personal growth and community connection,” McCann said. We believe involvement outside the classroom is crucial for a well-rounded university experience.”

Under McCann’s leadership, the department has expanded its reach, ensuring that students have access to various extracurricular activities. “From student organizations to leadership workshops, we strive to cater to the diverse interests of our student body,” she added.

Assistant Director Carly Frederick, who oversees student organizations and the Huskies Events and Activities team, emphasizes the importance of these groups in fostering leadership skills. “Involvement in student organizations provides practical experiences that are invaluable in personal and professional development,” Frederick notes. We aim to support these groups in creating meaningful experiences for their members.”

McCann and Frederick also coordinate significant campus events, such as the Excellence in Leadership banquet and the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair. “These events are cornerstone traditions at Saint Cloud State University, bringing together students, faculty, and the community to celebrate achievements and enjoy shared experiences,” McCann said.

The Department of Campus Involvement is located on the main floor of Atwood Memorial Center, Room 134, and serves as the hub for student engagement on campus. Through its programs and services, the department works to build a vibrant campus community, serving students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the broader community.

Both McCann and Frederick encourage students to explore the numerous involvement opportunities available. “Getting involved is a gateway to building connections, developing skills, and making lasting memories during your time at SCSU,” McCann said.

For more information on how to get involved, students can visit the Department of Campus Involvement’s website or stop by their office in Atwood Memorial Center.