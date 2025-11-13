Huskies Volleyball Rolls Through Weekend as Braegelmann Hits 200 Wins

Article by Sam O’Brien. Photo by Nathaly Delgado.

St. Cloud State head coach Chad Braegelmann notched his 200th career win with the Huskies this weekend as the team extended its strong late-season run with two home victories at Halenbeck Hall.

The Huskies opened the weekend with a dominant 3-0 sweep over No. 25 Minnesota Duluth on Friday, then followed it up with a 3-1 win over Bemidji State on Saturday. The victories improved St. Cloud State’s record to 21-6 overall and marked the team’s seventh win in its last eight matches.

Middle blocker Ella Thompson led the charge defensively, posting the highest blocks-per-set ratio in the NSIC at 2.14 over the weekend. Her performance helped anchor a Huskies defense that kept both opponents in check across the two matches.

Two time all NSIC team member Emma Berran took advantage of increased minutes on Saturday, earning 37 assists in three sets played.

After Saturday’s milestone victory, Braegelmann reflected on his 200-win achievement. “Oh man, there’s so many of them,” he said when asked about his favorite memory. “I’m just happy we got a dub tonight.”

St. Cloud State will look to keep its momentum going when it travels to Minnesota Crookston this Friday for a 6 p.m. matchup