Article by Khadra Liban. Photo courtesy of the Department of Campus Involvement

St.Cloud State hosted Husky Hunt, a campus-wide game of discovery designed to boost school spirit and turn your regular walks to class into a scavenger hunt. Throughout the week, huskies and keychains were placed across campus, inviting students to test their observational skills, explore hidden parts of campus, and have fun with their friends. Participants played solo or in teams, and the rules were simple. Once a student found a husky, they brought it to Atwood’s front desk or the Department of Campus Involvement (DCI). From there, names were placed into a drawing to win prizes.

“The prizes we have range from a pair of headphones to a portable printer,” said event organizer Carly Fredrick. As a fun bonus, players got to keep the huskies they found as souvenirs.

The HEAT Instagram (@Huskies_Events) kept the game going as they posted daily hints about where the Huskies may have been hidden! The final day of Husky Hunt tied into St. Cloud State’s Annual Family and Friends day. The weeklong event turned into a celebration with students’ families and communities.

Carly, Assistant Director of Campus Involvement and event organizer, said the goal of Husky Hunt was to encourage students to engage more with campus. “There have been events like this in the past, and the inspiration for it is to get students excited to be on campus, as well as to get them out and about around campus.” If students missed this year’s Husky Hunt, there will be other opportunities to participate in the future due to the event’s success.

“With the engagement we’ve had over this week, I could definitely see this being something done in the future as well.” There are many other events held on campus that are similar and just as fun. If you’re looking to get involved or just enjoy your time on campus a little more, head over to Huskies Connect to see all the clubs and events going on,” said Carly