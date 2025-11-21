International Education Week at SCSU

Article by Yun Sugimoto

Each year, the third week of November is celebrated as International Education Week in the United States. At St. Cloud State University, the Center for International Studies is marking the week with four events: Who Wants to Be a Traveler?, T.E.A. Party: Travel with Education Abroad, International Candyland, and International Game Night.

The Center for International Studies provides students with opportunities to study abroad as well as access to scholarship support.

“We’re very lucky to have opportunities for students ranging from spring break, summer break, winter break, to full-semester and year-long exchanges. It really depends on what the students want and need,” said Camille Matheny, Graduate Education Assistant at the Education Abroad Office.

Dade Kutzera, a Global Mentor with the Center for International Studies, shared his experience:

“I went to England in the spring this year, and that really helped me embrace myself. I met a bunch of amazing people, and I made a fun friendship there.”

Matheny emphasized how transformative study abroad can be:

“The world is limitless and very large, but it’s also very small. Everybody finds their own journey in their own place, and you learn a lot about yourself. I would be really sad to hear that students didn’t take advantage of our study abroad opportunities because of whatever barrier they imagine is stopping them. I always encourage them to come have a conversation with us and let’s make it fit for you.”

If students are interested in studying abroad or exploring global cultures, visit the Center for International Studies to learn more.