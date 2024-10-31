It’s Almost Game Day: Weekend Overview Nov. 1-3

By Vrydon Paul

Friday, Nov. 1

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive

The men’s and women’s swim and dive teams will be in Rochester, MN., for the Coyote Invite. They will take on the University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University, and the University of Northern Iowa. Swimming events will start at 2 p.m. and diving starts at 7:10 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Going into this weekend off of a win the men’s soccer team is wrapping up their regular season with only two games left until the GLIAC Quarterfinals. On the road they will take on conference opponent UW-Parkside at 2:30 p.m. for the second time, after defeating the rangers at home earlier this season.

Women’s Hockey

An exciting top-ten series is taking place in The Herb Brookes National Hockey Center at 3 p.m. between our No. 8 women’s hockey team and UW-Madison who is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.

Women’s Volleyball

Riding an impressive 15 match win streak the women’s volleyball team will go head to head with the University of Mary at 6 p.m. in Halenbeck Hall. The huskies remain ranked No. 3 in the nation since maintaining a five match sweep streak. The huskies look to add another win to their perfect conference record and their 20-7 overall record.

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer will try to keep their four game win streak alive as they take on conference opponent Winona State for the first time this season at 6 p.m. in the Husky Stadium. A win over WSU would extend their own program record to ten consecutive games unbeaten.

Men’s Hockey

The match of the week will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the electric atmosphere of The Herb Brooks National Hockey Center tomorrow night for game one of the two-game series between the huskies and No. 2 Boston College. After sweeping Augustana last weekend St. Cloud has moved up in the ranking to No. 10 making this another top-ten matchup.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive

The Coyote invite continues for the men’s and women’s swim and dive teams. Divers will hit the pool at 10:10 a.m. and swimming events will begin at 1 p.m.

Wrestling

The wrestling team opens up their season on the road in Rochester, MN., with the Yellowjacket Open at 11 a.m. The huskies already hold a nation-high record of nine ranked wresters and six All-American returners making them the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team will be back at 1 p.m. in The Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for a quick turnaround against No. 1 UW-Madison for the final game of the series.

Men’s Basketball

St. Cloud men’s basketball is finally back: kicking off the season by escaping the snow all the way in Canyon, Texas, where they will take on Lubbock Christian University. Tip-off will be at 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

St. Cloud State will host Minot State at 2 p.m. in Halenbeck Hall. The huskies won’t be back on their home court after this conference matchup until Nov. 15.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team will return to the ice in The Herb Brooks National Hockey Center to take on No. 2 Boston College again at 6 p.m. for the final game of the series.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Men’s Soccer

The last game of regular season for the men’s soccer team will be a rematch against conference opponent Purdue Northwest after defeating them at home earlier this season. You can watch this game kickoff on the NSIC Network at 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team will conclude this weekends madness of St. Cloud State’s athletics. Staying in Canyon, Texas, but this time they will be taking on Missouri Western State University at 1:30 p.m.





