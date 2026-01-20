January 20 – January 25 Event Schedule

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photo by Eli Holms.

Tuesday, January 20

Therapy Dogs – The University Library will have therapy dogs in the Miller Center from 1:30pm to 3:30pm for students to interact with. Therapy dogs have been proven to lower feelings of anxiety, and students are encouraged to spend an afternoon with these animals. The library will host Therapy Dogs regularly on Tuesday throughout the semester.

Crafternoons – The University Library will also host Crafternoon from 2pm to 4pm. This is a once-a-month activity where students will see a quick demonstration, then be able to take their own hands-on craft to put together.

Wednesday, January 21

Mingles and Melts – Huskies Dining will host Mingles and Melts from 11am to 2pm. There will be quesadillas, tater tot nachos, lava cake, and buffalo chicken melts served for lunch. The event will run while supplies last. Lunch for this event is $13.94 along with tax.

*Vision Boards – The Women’s Center and the LGBT Resource Center will be having vision board making from 11am to 3pm. Students can come meet the staff, check out both centers, and create a vision board for the 2026 semester.

*Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Kickoff Meeting – Join the SWE in ISELF 118 for their first meeting of the semester. The meeting will run from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. The group will be partnering with the Career Center for this meeting to prepare for the upcoming job fair on Feb 6. There will be pizza alongside a presentation of other SWE events throughout the semester.

Thursday, January 22

Atwood Welcome Back – The Huskies Events and Activities Team (HEAT) and the Department of Campus Involvement (DCI) will host a welcome back to campus in Atwood from 11am to 2pm. The event is paradise themed and will have seashell decorating, tissue paper stained glass effect art, sand art, sea glass calligraphy, and ultimate wave photos along with beach themed food. Admission is free for students with a student ID and is $10 for the public.

Friday, January 23

Game Club – Join the game club from 4pm to 5pm in the Atwood Gallery for a night of board games. Bring your own game to share or join one of the already running games. This is a weekly event hosted at the same time each week throughout the semester.

Women’s Hockey – Watch the women’s hockey team as they take on the Minnesota Gophers. The game will begin at 6:00 p.m. It is Youth Day, so kids get in free to the event. Tickets are available online.

Sunday, January 25

Game Club: Blood on the Clocktower – Join the Game Club from 4pm to 5pm in the Atwood Gallery for a round of Blood on the Clocktower, a mystery and deduction game that requires trust in your teammates. This is a weekly event hosted throughout the semester at the same time.

*Event is not open to St Cloud community.