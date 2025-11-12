Journey Across the World: A Night of Culture, Unity, and Global Celebration

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photos by MD Aftab Hossain.

Laughter and applause filled the Paramount Theater as colorful lights illuminated the stage, and students from across the globe took their places with pride, it could only mean one thing: Journey Across the World had begun. Hosted at the historic Paramount Theater, the night brought together over 20 countries through music, dance, and fashion, turning the heart of St. Cloud into a vibrant showcase of international culture.

From the moment guests entered the theater, they were greeted with the energy of diversity. Flags from around the world decorated the lobby, while traditional attire and bright smiles filled the room. Each performance offered a glimpse into a different culture — from African drumming and Nepali dance to Hmong traditional music and Bangladeshi fashion. The stage came alive with color, rhythm, and movement as students celebrated their heritage with confidence and joy. The cheers from the crowd grew louder after every performance, creating an atmosphere of unity and pride.

University faculty and local leaders opened the evening with welcoming remarks, emphasizing the importance of intercultural exchange and inclusion. Their words set the tone for an unforgettable night, one that showcased how diversity strengthens community. As the performances continued, the theater transformed into a mosaic of traditions, bright costumes, expressive dances, and stories that connected hearts from across continents. Whether it was a solo vocalist, a lively group routine, or a delicate traditional piece, every act reminded the audience that culture is the universal language of connection.

Behind the curtains and in the hallways, laughter and excitement echoed as performers prepared for their moments on stage. Friends exchanged words of encouragement, helped adjust costumes, and captured memories with quick selfies before showtime. When the final act ended, the entire cast were dressed in their cultural attire andjoined together for a group photo, symbolizing unity in diversity. The audience erupted in applause, celebrating not just the performances but the shared spirit of togetherness.

As lights dimmed and the final curtain fell, Journey Across the World left more than just memories; it left a message. It reminded everyone that at St. Cloud, cultural differences are not just recognized, but celebrated. From breathtaking performances to heartfelt connections, the evening was a living testament to the beauty of global unity.

Once again, the Huskies proved that when the world comes together under one roof, the celebration knows no borders: only joy, pride, and harmony.