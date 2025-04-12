KVSC Pledge Drive Roars On

Article by Kyle Ginsbach. Photo by Kyle Ginsbach.

In the basement of Stewart Hall on the campus of St. Cloud State, lies KVSC, a student-run, community radio station. And while their annual trivia contest is what usually gathers the largest headlines, this week, a certain event and programming push is happening of equal importance. The membership drive, now backed with a brand-new merchandise store, has been running all week long.

“Our theme for this drive is now more than ever, and that has two meanings. The first is that now is the best time to support community radio, especially considering the fact that we aren’t commercial radio, but it also has meaning without programming as well. There more than ever, more focus on alternative music, more focus on sports, all that,” said Beck Christensen, one of KVSC’s music directors and SCSU student.

Fellow Music director and student Winston Johnson also shared the same sentiment, saying, “KVSC isn’t commercial radio, and that means we don’t run advertisements, and that we rely on our listeners for support.” Naturally, Johnson also expressed that the entire KVSC staff, both past and future, are more grateful for support than you know. Saying, “It’s a team effort to keep our station running ad-free 24/7.”

Furthermore, the aforementioned annual drive is coming with new perks. While members of the community and other listeners can still pledge money to receive membership cards, they can also receive some KVSC merchandise for their hard-earned cash as well, which includes clothing and other memorabilia. All of that is online at https://kvscstore.org/ , but the staff assures that there’s no pressure to donate, as simply continuing to tune the radio dial to 88.1 FM is all the support they can ask for.

For more information, you can visit KVSC online at kvsc.org.