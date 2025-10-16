Lucky Beauty Bar Brings First Luxury Aesthetics Experience to St. Cloud

Article by Olivia Stephes. Photos by Emma Mae Photos

Downtown St. Cloud has a new destination for self-care and beauty — and it’s the first of its kind. Lucky Beauty Bar, founded by 24-year-old Aliyah Yogerst, is bringing a luxury beauty and aesthetics experience to the heart of the city.

“We are the first luxury beauty and aesthetics location in St. Cloud, and the first beauty bar here,” Yogerst said.

The salon is located less than two miles from campus, making it accessible to students and community members alike. For Yogerst, the location was a deliberate choice. A graduate of Sauk Rapids High School, she considered towns such as Sauk Rapids and St. Joseph before deciding that downtown St. Cloud was ultimately the best fit.

“I have clients that live anywhere from Willmar to Paynesville to Maple Grove,” she said. “Honestly, the best spot to be is right in the center of that and right in the heart of St. Cloud.”

A Team of Local Talent

Lucky Beauty Bar is a collaboration of local professionals who bring years of training and specialties under one roof.

Madison, a longtime friend and fellow alum, has been spray tanning for almost seven years. She offers custom airbrush tanning, which Yogerst said has become a client favorite.

Kaylee, an advanced practice esthetician, provides facials, brow waxing and acne treatments.

Tracy, with more than a decade of experience, focuses her services on lashes.

Yogerst herself is a licensed lash technician who specializes in bridal hair and makeup — her true passion.

“Bridal hair and makeup is my absolute favorite thing to do in the world,” she said. “I love brides, I love weddings, I love love.”

More Than Beauty

Clients say the experience is as much about atmosphere as it is about services.

“It’s a welcoming place to go, and everyone will say hi to you when you walk in,” said one customer, who regularly gets lash extensions and spray tans at the salon.

That welcoming energy is part of what Yogerst hopes will set Lucky Beauty Bar apart. For her, the business is not just about beauty but also about building community.

“I’m only 24, and I always hear, ‘You’re so young to own a business,’” she said. “It’s really nice because I’ve been able to connect with a lot of other women my age who own businesses. We’ve kind of created our own little community within that.”

Setting the Bar Higher

For St. Cloud, Lucky Beauty Bar is more than another salon opening — it’s a marker of growth. By offering multiple services in one stop, Yogerst and her team are redefining convenience and style for their clients.

“It’s like a one-stop beauty shop,” she said. “You can come in and get multiple services done in one day or one session.”

With roots in the local community and services designed to help clients look and feel their best, Lucky Beauty Bar is already making its mark — setting a new standard for beauty and entrepreneurship in central Minnesota.