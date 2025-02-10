Men’s Hockey Struggles to Find Offense in Michigan

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by Felicity Harding.

The Huskies hit the road to take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday, February 7, eagerly looking to find their first win of 2025.

In Friday’s game, the Huskies started graduate goaltender Gavin Enright while the Broncos started their graduate goaltender, Cameron Rowe, who has been hot all season.

The Huskies were looking to find some momentum early in the game, but the Broncos took a very early lead. After the Huskies lost possession in the Broncos zone, sophomore defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen sent a pass up the ice to sophomore forward Grant Slukynsky. Slukynsky passed it to junior forward Tristan Lemyre, who got past the Husky skaters and beat Enright on his blocker side to give the Broncos a lead on their first shot of the game.

Tristan Lemyre got his second of the night 13:39 into the period after the Huskies were unable to clear the zone. Grant Slukynsky got a shot on the net and Lemyre picked up the rebound behind Enright to put it home.

The Huskies struggled on offense as they were outshot 2-14 in the first period.

They had a good second period defensively as they kept the Broncos off the board, but they were unable to find the back of the net themselves. The Huskies kept the shots close in the second as they were only outshot 10-13.

As the Huskies’ offensive struggled, the Broncos found an opening to extend their lead. The Broncos got a three-on-one odd-man rush and freshman forward Zach Nehring was able to find the back of the net. Nehring’s goal came 15:31 into the period and was assisted by junior forward Liam Valente and Grant Slukynsky.

In an attempt to get at least one goal on the board, the Huskies pulled goaltender Gavin Enright with 4:21 left in the period, but much to the Huskies’ displeasure, the Broncos struck again with Tristan Lemyre completing his hat trick. This time, Lemyre’s goal was assisted by freshman forward Iiro Hakkarainen and graduate forward Tim Washe.

The Huskies outshot the Broncos 12-7 in the third but were unable to find the back of the net.

Overall, the Huskies were outshot 24-34 by the Broncos and went 29-35 in the faceoff dot. The Huskies saw goaltender Gavin Enright make 30 saves on 33 shots for a save percentage of .909 and Broncos’ goaltender Cameron Rowe had a perfect 1.00 save percentage, helping his team shut out the Huskies. Neither team saw their special teams get tested as no penalties were called on either team in the 60 minutes played on Friday night.

While the Huskies struggled on offense and faceoffs, senior forward Mason Salquist was able to go 13-9 in the faceoff dot on Friday night.