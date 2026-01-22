Mingle & Melts Brings Comfort Food and Campus Connection to Garvey Commons

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photos Courtesy of Huskies Dining.

Huskies Dining gave students and visitors something exciting to look forward to with a special lunch event called Mingle & Melts. As shown in the promotional event, the theme focuses on warm, cheesy, and satisfying foods that are perfect for a quick break between classes or a relaxed lunch with friends. The image of the golden grilled melted sandwich captures exactly what this event is all about: comfort food that feels simple, filling, and enjoyable.

According to the event description, Mingle & Melts happened at Garvey Commons for lunch and included a variety of melty and savory menu options. Guests had the option to enjoy a quesadilla bar at the Action Station, totchos at Comfort, lava cake at Rooted, or a buffalo chicken melt at the Grill. This mix of items gave students a chance to try different flavors, from spicy and cheesy melts to sweet dessert options.

What made this event even better was that it was open to everyone, meaning the St. Cloud community was welcome as well. Lunch costed $13.94 plus tax, and people could pay using a meal plan, Husky Bucks, Blizzard Bucks, cash, or credit card. The event ran while supplies lasted.

Overall, Mingle & Melts was more than just a lunch event. It was a chance for students to take a break, enjoy a comforting meal, and connect with others in a friendly campus environment. With good food and an open invitation to the community, this event added a fun and welcoming experience to university life.