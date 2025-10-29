Multicultural Student Center Partners with Filmaker to Present Movie on Campus

Article by Khadra Liban.

Multicultural Student Services (MSS) held a film screening of Award-Winning film writer, director, and producer Reggie Anderson’s “FREE LUNCH: Surviving Immigration” on Oct 23rd. Reggie has created six films, using his latest work to explore the harsh realities of immigration and the misconceptions of the American Dream as it was sold to African immigrants. With high hopes and aspirations for a better life soon turns into an encounter with a reality different from the one many imagined.

FREE LUNCH exposes the deep divide between the romanticized image of the United States and how the promises of opportunity often conflicts with systemic barriers such as unemployment, racial stereotypes, and cultural misunderstandings. While wealth is easy to attain and harmony among races is normal, the truth that awaits African immigrants is harsh. Through intimate interviews and personal stories, Anderson reveals the sacrifices immigrants make when they leave behind their livelihoods, only to face unexpected struggles in a place that was meant to offer so much.

This film isn’t a documentary, but rather a wake-up call teaching future immigrants about the challenges they may encounter as they navigate their lives in America. The screening felt like a validation of the journey and struggles immigrants face to move, stay, and build a life in America. FREE LUNCH: Surviving Immigration encouraged viewers to sit with the uncomfortable truth about belonging, perceptions, and privilege, while simultaneously admiring the strengths of the individuals who continued to chase their dreams despite all the adversities.