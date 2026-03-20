Music, Fun, and Community: JP Network Organizes Karaoke Night

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photo by Eli Holmes.

The student organization JP Network brought music, energy, and community spirit to Atwood Memorial Center by hosting a Karaoke Party on Tuesday, March 17, at 5 p.m. in the Voyager South room. The event invited students from across campus to take a break from their busy schedules and enjoy an evening of music, performances, and social connection.

Organized as part of JP Network’s mission to create engaging social opportunities for students, the karaoke night welcomed everyone, regardless of singing experience. Students performed a variety of songs ranging from pop and R&B to classic favorites, while friends and attendees cheered them on, creating a supportive and inclusive environment.

The event highlighted JP Network’s ongoing efforts to strengthen campus involvement by creating spaces where students can meet new people and feel a sense of belonging. Through activities like this, the organization continues to promote cultural exchange, friendship, and student engagement.

Throughout the evening, the Voyager South room was filled with laughter and applause as participants stepped outside their comfort zones and took the microphone. Even those who did not sing enjoyed the lively atmosphere and the chance to connect with others.

Events like the JP Network Karaoke Party demonstrate how student organizations play an important role in building campus communities. By hosting interactive programs, they help students balance academic responsibilities with social well-being.

The karaoke night proved to be more than just a musical event—it was a celebration of student life, confidence, and community.