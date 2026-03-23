New Leadership in Husky Productions – A Chat with Joey Guzek about the Future

Article by Calvin Amundson-Geisel. Photo by Calvin Amundson Geisel.

The search is over. It has recently been announced that sophomore Joey Guzek will be taking over next season as producer of Husky Productions, the premiere broadcasting organization of SCSU’s Mass Communications program. Taking over for former producer Savannah Reinke, Guzek has been a boon to the school’s broadcast media ever since he arrived in the Fall of 2024.

Since then he has helped found and produce the UTVS show Huskies on the Road, and directed countless UTVS News and Monday Night Live broadcasts. He has also worked as the graphics operator his freshman year, as well as one of the replay operators this past season for Husky Productions’ Men’s Hockey broadcasts, demonstrating his advanced grasp on the inner workings of live sports production.

“They asked me, and right away I basically said, ‘Well I don’t see how I can refuse this!’” Guzek joked when asked about the promotion. “This is the program I came here for and I want to make some sort of mark on it.”

Never the loudest in the room, Guzek leads by example rather than by volume. His intelligent, even-tempered approach to broadcast media makes him a leader that others feel comfortable working alongside.

“I’m excited that Joey is taking over as producer.” said Mason Kroll, UTVS Production Manager and last season’s technical director. “Working with him, I’ve gotten to see his passion for his craft and attention to detail. He also has a knack for creating hype teases and emotional features. I know Joey will do great.”

Guzek has big shoes to fill after replacing Savannah Reinke, who had been in the role for the past two seasons and recently received four separate nominations from the Upper Midwest Student Production Awards. Guzek will hope to prove that he is just as capable as he settles into the producing role starting next season.

“The past two years I’ve been here we’ve been good,” Guzek said. “You don’t want to stop doing that.” With Guzek at the helm, the program hopes that their past success will continue into the future.