Northern Minnesota Roots and Resilience: Taylor Larson’s Rise as a College Captain

Article by Sam Roering. Photo by Sam Roering.

In the small towns of Northern Minnesota, where the winter air is brisk and the rink is a

community gathering place, a love for hockey runs deep. For Taylor Larson, it all began at age

three, in Nisswa, Minnesota, with her first pair of skates and a family deeply involved in the sport.

Her dad, a youth hockey coach for 25 years, and her brother, who also played hockey, ensured

that Taylor practically grew up in the rink. Her childhood was full of skating memories, even

enjoying a backyard ice rink her dad flooded each winter. These early days not only built a love

for the game, but taught her the value of hard work.

In small towns like Nisswa, the road to the state tournament is often tougher than in larger cities.

Her team, which brought together players from Nisswa, Brainerd, Little Falls, and Pierz shared a

common goal of competing at that level. Making it to the tournament was a monumental

achievement for her.

For many Minneapolis based teams, making the state tournament is an expectation, for those

from smaller communities like Larson, it’s a bigger deal. Hockey widened her own

community of friends and supports, because her team was composed of different people from

surrounding towns. Although, many would have the same goal as her: making the state

tournament.

Twice, she even made it to the state championship game. At 12U, her team defeated

powerhouse Edina in overtime to secure their spot. In high school, her sophomore-year team built

on the previous year’s first ever section title win and made it even further. They fell short in the

final, but created memories that Larson still cherishes.

“That feeling – winning the first section championship, going to state my sophomore year, and

playing in the state championship game -that’s what you dream of as a little kid,” Larson

reminisced.

Those state tournaments fueled Larson’s ambitions, wanting to continue her hockey career.

Without a stable professional women’s hockey league at the time, her ultimate dream was to

compete at the collegiate level. By the end of her freshman year of high school, she started to

realize it could be a reality.

Larson committed to Bemidji State, just an hour north of her hometown. Adjusting to the

physicality and speed of WCHA hockey was not easy, especially when facing elite offenses like

Wisconsin or Minnesota. But by the second half of her freshman season, she began to feel more

comfortable, growing confident in her defensive abilities. Her time at Bemidji brought lasting

friendships and a strong sense of community, but after a difficult sophomore season where the

team went 5-30-1, Larson felt like it was time for a change.

“I knew it was best for me and my love of the game to move, but I’ll always be very appreciative

of the time I had there,” Larson reflected.

Larson entered the transfer portal with uncertainty. She didn’t know if she was going to play

again or what it would look like if she did. Her stats, just one goal in two seasons, didn’t fully

reflect her potential. Still, she accepted the process, prioritizing her happiness for her final two

years of college. She wasn’t alone, either. Her Bemidji roommate, Ella Anick, also entered the

portal. It was a stressful time for both of them, but they made sure to support each other through it.

“I think we entered the portal within like an hour of each other. We didn’t really know what to

expect and there were a lot of silent moments where we’d be checking in with each other.”

Larson explained.

Both eventually started talking to St. Cloud State head coach, Brian Idalski. He saw promise in

their abilities, having coached against them the prior season. Larson was the first to commit to

St. Cloud State University, followed shortly by Anick.

At SCSU, Larson has thrived. Joining a more offensive-minded team has allowed her to jump up

in the rush and increase her point production. Her leadership has also blossomed, earning her a

captain’s “C” alongside three other teammates. Though one might expect having four captains

would be a complicated situation to navigate, Larson explained that it has taught her the

importance of communication and unity, with all four having to be on the same page.

“It’s definitely a different situation than I’ve ever experienced. Our mentality is making sure

we’re all open and honest with each other so it works out,” Larson said.

Off the ice, Larson balances the demands of a Biomedical Sciences major with the rigorous

schedule of a student-athlete. Supportive professors and classmates help, but time management is

a constant challenge, making discipline key. She knows that she’s not always going to have the

extra time she wants to study so she makes sure to be smart with the time she does get. That work

ethic has shaped her approach to life and hockey, believing that if she puts her all into something,

that good things will come out of it.

Larson also draws inspiration from other strong women in the sport, like the Lamoureux twins.

The Olympic gold medalists and six time world champions were some of her idols growing up.

Even now that they’re retired, Larson is motivated by their achievements, paving her own path in

the sport.

As Larson approaches her final semester of college hockey, the emergence of the PWHL has

opened new doors for her future.

“I’m definitely keeping that open. I’m not sure exactly what that’s going to look like but it’d be a

really cool thing to experience. We’ll see where it goes.”