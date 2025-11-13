Powwow at St. Cloud State Honors Culture and Community

Article by Olivia Stephes

The sound of drums echoed through Halenbeck Hall as community members, students, and alumni gathered for the Penyatu Powwow, a celebration of Native culture and community hosted by St. Cloud Technical and Community College in collaboration with St. Cloud State University.

The event began with the grand entry — a traditional procession marking the start of the powwow — filling the gym with colorful regalia, song, and the rhythmic beat of drums. The ceremony served as a reminder to honor seasonal change and prepare for the coming winter solstice.

“Powwows bring communities together to celebrate and honor culture through traditional song and dance,” said Wes Jourdain, the Emcee for the event. “It’s special for the Indian community, for the students here at St. Cloud State, and for everyone involved.”

Open to the public, the powwow offered an inclusive and uplifting atmosphere where people of all backgrounds could come together to share in Native traditions. Attendees were encouraged to learn more about Indigenous heritage, language, and values while witnessing performances that reflected generations of storytelling and resilience.

Among those in attendance was St. Cloud State alumnus Adam Wicker, a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Ojibwe in Wisconsin. Wicker said he has attended the St. Cloud State powwow for years and continues to return to celebrate the cultural connection it represents.

“I’ve been coming here ever since I was a St. Cloud State student,” Wicker said. “You get cultural values, social values, and really, people just coming together like a family.”

For many Indigenous students and community members, powwows are more than performances — they are gatherings rooted in respect, unity, and cultural preservation. The Penyatu Powwow created space for both education and appreciation, emphasizing the importance of representation and inclusion on campus.

The event featured traditional dancing, drumming, and singing, along with booths where visitors could learn more about Native history and contemporary issues. Organizers said they hoped the powwow would inspire dialogue and deeper understanding among the St. Cloud community.

“It’s about connection,” said Jourdain. “We share our traditions, our songs, and our stories, so people can see that our culture is alive and thriving.”

As the drums continued and dancers moved in vibrant circles, the energy in Halenbeck Hall reflected both celebration and reflection. The powwow honored the enduring spirit of Native peoples while welcoming students and visitors to learn, listen, and take part in the shared experience.

Celebrating the transition from autumn to winter, the Penyatu Powwow stood as a vivid reminder of the power of community and culture on campus — a gathering that honored the past while embracing the present.