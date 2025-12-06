Relaxation Night – Students Destress Before Finals

Article by Lamia Neha.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Huskies Events and Activities hosted Relaxation Night. The event took place at the Atwood Lounge from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The main purpose of this event was to help students de-stress before their final exams. With finals coming up, many students deal with stress, so this event gave everyone a chance to unwind and take a small break.

There were different stations set up for students, along with light refreshments. One of the most popular stations was the oxygen bar. Students also enjoyed the calf massagers and aqua beds, which helped them relax their muscles and feel refreshed. These stations provided a calm and peaceful environment where students could take a moment for themselves.

There was also a craft station where students could paint on canvas. For decoration, they had sand, shiny stones, tiny houses, and trees that students used to create their own art pieces. It was a perfect way to show creativity while also relaxing with friends. Many students said that doing crafts helped them forget about their stress for a little while, and they had a great time working on their designs together.

Another station at the event was the aroma station. Students made their own essential oil blends, and the volunteers explained how essential oils can help with stress relief. Many students enjoyed creating a scent that matched their mood and said it was a calming and fun activity.

Overall, Relaxation Night was a successful event that brought students together and gave them a meaningful break before finals week. It was a comforting space, filled with relaxing activities that helped students feel more refreshed and ready to finish the semester strong.