Representation in Sports: A Heated Rivalry Review

Article and Photo by Mason Voight

If you haven’t heard all the buzz surrounding the latest hockey drama, you might be missing out on one of the worlds best LGBT stories to date. The series features a 97% average tomato meter and 89% popcorn meter according to the Rotten Tomatoes Website. The series aired on November 28, 2025 in the United States.

The casting seems effortless when you watch the series as these young individuals bring the story to life on screen. Rachel Reid is the author of the “Game Changer” book series that inspired Heated Rivalry. Season one portrays the first three books of the series. Rachel Reid announced on her Instagram page ‘rachelreidwrites,’ that a 7th installment of the book is available for pre-order and available September 29th, 2026.

The story follows star-studded hockey players that fall into a forbidden love. It centers on hockey captains, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander. Both on the top rival teams against each other, they struggle to maintain a friendship. The secret love story unfolds with both men struggling with their sexuality, struggling with family and friends and being out in the public eye.

The whole idea of being gay in a male-dominated sport brings an uneasy feeling and sort of intimidation. Fans all across the world have opened up on TikTok and Instagram and have shared how this show has healed a younger version of themselves. The power of television and to see yourself represented on the big screen brings clarity and comfort to all fans of the show.

The series is rated TV-MA as it features drug use and nudity. You can watch the series on HBO Max. If you cannot wait until season 2, I would suggest watching the series towards the end of the year so you don’t have to wait as long as the rest of us for season 2, slated to bless the world in 2027.