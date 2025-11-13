Salem’s Daughter – Drama Club Performs Play On Campus

Article by Mason Voight

Completely cutting out performing arts degrees here at St. Cloud State University has led to perseverance from students that still live and breathe theater. Students within the drama club address the concerns of lack of support from the school.

“I believe that theater and just the arts in general create a strong community of which people can thrive in and without the support of it from the school, it creates kind of a gaping hole that’s filled with really nothing to bring people together anymore.” said Brayden Engen, an active drama club member.

“People need that outlet to express themselves and being in theater has really given me that sense of self that I’ve always wanted.” said actress Kat Yearwood.

The director of the fall play, Sereen Dodin, said that being a part of the drama club is being a part of a “space where you know you can be yourself without being judged.” Sereen emphasized the power that the theater world has on letting you be authentic to yourself. “You can truly just let yourself be you.”

A common theme within theater is the sense of community it brings. The students within the drama club feel strongly about the relationships they’ve made and find comfort in the community they’ve built.

“I love the community that you get from being in the drama club,” said Kat.

“I’ve been part more-so of a community than I would be without the theater program,” said Brayden.

The strong awareness of pride, self-discovery, and friendship within the program offers something that director Sereen Dodin feels is lacking in other student clubs. “We have built such a great community in this club that I think a lot of other student organizations and clubs don’t really have.” She said.

Being a complete student run organization; funding can fall short sometimes. Actors in the fall production of Salem’s Daughter were asked to purchase their own costumes. “I would love to see the school put more funding towards this, actually support the arts,” said Brayden.

If theater is a passion for students, they are encouraged to get involved with the St. Cloud State University Drama Club.

Performances for the fall production of Salem’s Daughter are set for this weekend in Ritsche Auditorium:

November 14 at 7 p.m.

November 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

November 16 at 4 p.m.