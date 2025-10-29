SCSU Homecoming Soundtrack – A Look into Music Played During Homecoming Weekend

Article by Brenya Helmin.

This past weekend, Huskies of past and present gathered on campus at SCSU for a weekend of homecoming activities. In between cheering on the school’s favorite hockey team, bean bag tournaments, warming up around bonfires and a grand finale of fireworks, folks could get their live music fix, supplied by local bands Muffleur and LA Gears.

Attendees could watch Muffleur on Saturday afternoon in the heart of campus, on Husky Plaza, then boogie on downtown to the former Press Bar lot to kick off their night with LA Gears.

The music provided contained everything between classic hits from the ‘60s to modern alternative tunes, ensuring there was something for each generation of Huskies to bop their head to.

KVSC’s very own Spike Orgal could be spotted rocking out to Saturdays music, a pastime that has a very special place in his heart. “I think music is probably one of the most crucial elements that can bring people together no matter their type of background or upbringing, no matter how old they are.” shares Spike. “There’s a lot of people who I didn’t even know and I would have a conversation with them or even have really cool, fun moments during the show. We’d dance together or we’d sing together. I grabbed someone and just hugged them randomly”.

While homecoming is an opportunity to connect with fellow peers, make new friends and create new memories, music is the ultimate medium to foster these life long connections. “I associate memories with music that I hear live” says Spike, who is leaving this homecoming weekend with a new collection of songs tied to the experiences he made.

But if students would have made it down to LA Gears and happened to catch their guitarist, Simon “Dinghy” Dingmann, he would have offered a deeper perspective on his relationship with music and the philosophies of a performing artist; “I’m only in it for the money.” He jokes.