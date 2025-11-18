SCSU Hosts Its First Drag Troupe Performance

Article by Nishat Tasnim

The Atwood Ballroom transformed into a vibrant, colorful stage as St. Cloud State University hosted its first-ever Drag Troupe Performance. Organized by the LGBT Resource Center and the Women’s Center, the event marked an exciting step forward in expanding artistic expression and inclusive programming on campus. The show officially began around 7:30 p.m., and guests were welcomed by a beautifully lit ballroom with a dramatic rainbow backdrop stretching across the stage. The atmosphere immediately set the tone for a night filled with pride, creativity, and celebration. Tickets were priced affordably at four to five dollars, encouraging many students to attend and support the performers.

Throughout the night, performers brought the stage to life with expressive dance routines, lip-sync numbers, and dramatic character portrayals that showcased both talent and confidence. The audience responded with cheers, applause, and excitement during each performance, creating a supportive and joyful environment. Many students mentioned that this was their first time attending a drag event, and they appreciated the chance to experience something new and meaningful on campus. The decoration team also received praise for their thoughtful setup, which included coordinated lighting, stage-side platforms, and a warm seating arrangement that made the ballroom feel both theatrical and welcoming.

More than just entertainment, the Drag Troupe Performance served as an important reminder of the value of visibility, acceptance, and artistic freedom. By partnering to host this event, the LGBT and Women’s Center created a space where students could express themselves without judgment and where the community could come together to learn, celebrate, and appreciate diverse identities. Attendees left the ballroom with smiles, memories, and a shared hope that this performance will grow into a yearly tradition at SCSU. The success of this inaugural event highlights the strength of student involvement and the power of inclusive programming to bring people closer together.