SCSU Volleyball Sweeps Sioux Falls

Written by Nathaly Delgado-Enriquez.

St. Cloud State Huskies took on Sioux Falls Cougars at Halenbeck Hall Tuesday night. The Cougars fought hard but ultimately fell to the No. 2 Huskies in a 3 set sweep in the first round of the NSIC tournament.

The Huskies hit the ground running with a 25-17 win in the first set. St. Cloud set a dominant impression with .424 and 17 kills.

Sioux Falls loses to the Huskies in a close second set with a score of 25-22. The Cougars refused to back down with 13 kills. This was no match for the Huskies’ 19 kills.

The Huskies close the game with a 25-20 win after Head Coach Chad Braegelmann challenges a replay call. Braegelmann recently won NSIC Coach of the Year. The Huskies finished the set with 15 kills.

Kenzie Foley led the Huskies with a total of 15 kills with Ella Thompson with 13, and Hannah Bruskiewicz, with 8, trailing behind.

The Huskies will take on the No. 5 seed Northern State University Wolves on Saturday, November 23 at 5 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.