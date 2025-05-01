The St. Cloud State University Career Center Equips Students for Post-Graduation Success

Article by Jaedon Boeve Photo by Jaedon Boeve

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — At St. Cloud State University, the Career Center plays a pivotal role in preparing students for life after graduation. It offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to bridge the gap between academic studies and professional careers.​

Located in Centennial Hall 215, the Career Center provides personalized support to students and alumni, including resume and cover letter reviews, job and internship search assistance, career exploration, and interview preparation. Students can schedule appointments through the Career Center’s website or by contacting the office directly at (320) 308-2151 or careercenter@stcloudstate.edu.

One of the center’s hallmark initiatives is “Walk-In Wednesdays,” held weekly from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the fall and spring semesters. These sessions offer students immediate assistance with career-related inquiries without the need for prior appointments.

The Career Center also hosts various job and internship fairs throughout the academic year, connecting students with potential employers across diverse industries. These events are complemented by workshops and resources aimed at enhancing students’ networking skills and professional readiness.

For students uncertain about their career paths, the center offers career assessments and exploration tools, including the two-credit course COLL 111: Career Planning, which guides students through self-assessment, career research, decision-making, and preparation.

Additionally, the Career Center provides tailored support for diverse student populations, ensuring inclusive access to career development resources.

Through its comprehensive services and dedicated staff, the St. Cloud State Career Center continues to empower students to navigate their professional journeys with confidence and competence.

For more information, visit the St. Cloud State Career Center website.