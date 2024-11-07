St. Cloud State Events Nov. 8- 10

Article by Vrydon Paul.

Friday, Nov. 8

Womens Volleyball

St. Cloud State Women’s Volleyball team is in Mankato at the Taylor Center to take on the Minnesota State University, Mankato Mavericks at 6 p.m.

Womens Basketball

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball team plays Central Oklahoma University in Halenbeck Hall at 6 p.m..

Mens Hockey

After losing both games against Boston the week prior St. Cloud State’s men’s hockey team looks to win against Miami University in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at 7:30 p.m..

Saturday, Nov. 9

Womens Wrestling

St. Cloud State Men’s Wrestling will head to Decorah, Iowa to compete in the Luther College Open. This event starts at 9 a.m..

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive

St. Cloud State Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive teams will travel to the University of St. Thomas to compete. The events start at 10 a.m..

Women’s Cross Country

St. Cloud State Women’s Cross-Country team will be in Joplin, MO to compete in the NCAA Central Region Championships at 11:15 a.m..

Mens Soccer

St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer team will play Purdue Northwest University in the Husky Stadium at noon.

Men’s Basketball

St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball team will be in Kansas City, MO to take on the University of Central Missouri. The players will hit the court at 1 p.m..

Womens Basketball

The women’s basketball team is facing off against the University of Washburn at 4 p.m. in Halenbeck Hall.

Womens Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team plays at the University of Concordia, St. Paul at 5 p.m..

Mens Hockey

The men’s hockey team is playing against Miami University for the second night. They face off in the Herb Brooks Hockey Center at 6 p.m..

Sunday, Nov. 10

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team is going head-to-head against Pittsburg State University in Kansas City, MO at 2 p.m..